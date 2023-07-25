DPD: Officer Shoots, Wounds Man After Chase

A Dallas police officer shot and wounded a man near Dallas Love Field Airport after the suspect intentionally hit a police vehicle and took off around 11 a.m. July 25.

The preliminary investigation determined the suspect was driving a stolen U-Haul truck. Police said the driver got onto the Tollway, and officers caught up to him when he crashed into multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes in the 7200 block of Lemmon Avenue and went over the median, also crashing into southbound lanes.

The suspect got out of the truck and fled toward a private hangar area, police said.

A patrol officer ran after the suspect and the suspect shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, and hit the suspect in the leg, according to police. The suspect was taken into custody and to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department tweeted about the incident at 12:53 p.m. July 25.

WFAA reported helicopter footage from the scene showed a U-Haul truck that had crashed and had front-end damage.

Editor’s note: This post was edited at 2:57 p.m. July 25 to reflect additional information released by the Dallas Police Department.