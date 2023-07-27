Friday, July 28, 2023

PHOTO: Courtesy La Madeleine
La Madeleine Coming to Preston Center

La Madeleine is expected to open a new location in Preston Center later this year.

The company says construction is underway at 6109 Berkshire Lane where Einstein Bros. Bagels used to be, near Westchester Drive’s intersection.

Other nearby locations include one at Preston-Forest, NorthPark,  and West Northwest Highway at Midway Road. The brand opened its first location in 1983 on Mockingbird Lane across from SMU.

La Madeleine serves all-day breakfast as well as lunch and dinner, and the menu includes soups, salads, sandwiches, and French patisserie.

For more information, visit La Madeleine’s website.

