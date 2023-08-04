DCHHS Reports New West Nile Virus Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services Aug. 4 reported two new human West Nile Virus cases.

The first patient is a female resident of the 75230 ZIP code in North Dallas diagnosed with West Nile Non-Neuroinvasive Disease (WNNND.) The second patient is a male resident of the 75206 ZIP code who was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease (WNND.)

Dallas County Health and Human Services didn’t disclose additional patient information, citing privacy concerns.

“We’re reporting two additional West Nile Virus human cases in our community. This is a reminder that mosquito activity remains high in Dallas County,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director.

So far in 2023, there have been seven human West Nile Virus cases reported in Dallas County and no deaths. In 2022, there were three human West Nile Virus cases and one death, DCHHS reported.

To avoid mosquito bites, DCHHS recommends using repellents containing DEET, wearing long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors, draining or treating all standing water, and limiting time outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active.

