Lady Scots Top Rockwall in Home Opener

After a long stretch of road matches to start the volleyball season, Highland Park returned home to earn a four-set win over Rockwall on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots (9-6) held off the Lady Jackets, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, to remain unbeaten in non-tournament matches this year.

HP split its eight contests against elite competition at the Northwest ISD tournament over the weekend. The Lady Scots defeated Grapevine, Weatherford, Waxahachie, and Denton Braswell. They lost to Southlake Carroll, Lovejoy, The Woodlands, and Aledo.

HP will head to Austin to wrap up tournament play beginning Thursday at the annual Volleypalooza event. The Lady Scots will face Austin Vandegrift, Deer Park, and Austin High in pool play.