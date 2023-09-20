HP Blanks Berkner, Stays Perfect in 7-6A

Highland Park remained unbeaten in the District 7-6A team tennis standings with a 19-0 victory over Richardson Berkner on Tuesday at the Seay Tennis Center.

It was the third shutout of the season for the Scots (8-1), who have won their past eight matches after a season-opening loss to Southlake Carroll. HP also cruised past El Paso Coronado 14-5 in nondistrict action on Sept. 15.

As the season winds down, the Scots will aim to continue building postseason momentum with a match at Frisco Centennial on Sept. 22, followed by a trip to Irving MacArthur on Sept. 26.

PHOTOS: Chris McGathey