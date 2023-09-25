Saint Michael and All Angels Launches Capital Campaign

Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church is launching a capital campaign that will fund enhancements to the nearly 78-year-old campus by upgrading infrastructure and maximizing the parish’s physical footprint.

The “Building our Future” campaign goal is $60 million, and 89% of the goal has been raised in the leadership phase of the campaign.

The campaign’s community phase kicked off with an announcement during worship services Sept. 24, and it’s expected to continue into early 2024. It will fund three phases of updates through remodeling classrooms, constructing new gathering spaces, and beautifying the main sanctuary that will start in January 2024 and complete in September 2026. New garden and green spaces will also be available for the community.

“We have an unprecedented opportunity to begin the next chapter of Saint Michael’s legacy and energize our church for the future,” the Rev. Dr. Christopher D. Girata said. “This campaign is an investment in our call to follow Jesus and ensure those who come seeking God at Saint Michael will be transformed by the power of the Spirit now and for generations to come.”

The building project is part of a larger plan to increase Saint Michael’s community impact. Saint Michael received approval to lease part of its campus to Lincoln Property Company in 2020, and most of the land lease income will be used to generate outreach grants. These grants are planned to grow each year and Saint Michael will direct them to Dallas-area agencies and ministries that align with the pillars of Saint Michael’s All Angels Foundation: discipleship (volunteerism), sustainability (educational access and food insecurity), and reconciliation (housing, youth, and racial justice).

Beck Architecture will lead the church project of more than 59,000 square feet. The final design will include the construction of a new atrium, parish hall, indoor play spaces, and community gathering sports such as a cafe. Learn more online at SaintMichael.org/capital-campaign.