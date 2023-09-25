UP Celebrates New Sculpture in Barns Park

University Park’s Parks and Recreation Department recently celebrated the dedication of a bronze statue depicting a shepherdess with a lamb and dog created by artist Barvo Walker in Barns Park.

The sculpture was donated to the city by former University Park resident Mike Sanders in memory of his late wife.

The city council accepted the donation of the sculpture in January, approved the placement of the sculpture in the park at the intersection of Turtle Creek and Thackery in March, and celebrated the sculpture’s dedication in late August.

Walker is known for his involvement in the replacement of “The Goddess of Liberty” statue atop the Texas Capital. His art is featured at Park Cities Methodist, Lovers Lane Methodist, and Highland Park Presbyterian churches. For years prior to his death in 2022, Walker often taught Sunday school at Highland Park Presbyterian.