HP Girls Claim Lubbock Title, Boys Third

The Highland Park girls won the team championship at the Lubbock ISD Invitational cross country meet on Saturday, while the HP boys turned in their best showing of the season.

HP sophomore Maddie Heckler was the runner-up in the girls race in a 5-kilometer time of 20 minutes, 1 second, followed by teammate Kayla Dickerson in fourth place. Claire Deeken, Samantha Meck, and Caroline Scott also finished inside the top 10.

In the boys race, HP was third in the team standings, paced by William Jaudes, who ran fifth in 17:13. Other runners to finish in the top 20 for the Scots included Jackson Dean, Luke Hall, and Jacob Baumgartner.

It was the final regular-season meet for both HP squads, and they hope to return to the same course at Mae Simmons Park for the Class 6A Region I meet in late October.

For that to happen, the Scots will need to qualify — either individually or as a team — at the District 7-6A meet on Oct. 12 at Myers Park in McKinney.