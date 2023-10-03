Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Who’s Your Person of the Year for 2023?

Every January, we feature our person (or people) of the year for Preston Hollow and the Park Cities.

This year, we featured Temple Emanu-El cantor Vicky Glikin and SMU Distinguished alumnae Thear Suzuki, and, for the second time, Readers’ Choice Persons of the Year.

Have a great nominee (or nominees)? Let us know now (we’ll be taking nominations until Oct. 30), and keep your eyes open for our ballot on Nov. 1. Nominate your Person of the Year here.

The Readers’ Choice Person of the Year will be announced in our January issues.

