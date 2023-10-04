Wednesday, October 4, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Community Park Cities 

SMU National Night Out

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

SMU police hosted a “block party at the flagpole” for National Night Out Oct. 3.

The festivities around the main quad featured a fire safety demonstration with a burnout of two mock dorm rooms (one with a sprinkler and one without), a dog parade, entertainment from a DJ and SMU student performers, raffle prizes, lawn games, food, giveaways, and more.

SMU police, the University Park police and fire departments, the Dallas Office of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of Public Safety, SMU Aware, Park Cities Amateur Radio Club, the SMU International Office, and more were on hand with educational materials and giveaways.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Park Cities People 2/3/12

Valerie Wong 0

HPISD Trustees OK Challenge Policy For Library Books

Rachel Snyder 0

In the Beginning…Dream Launched People Newspapers 40 Years Ago

Kirk Dooley 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.