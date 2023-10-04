SMU National Night Out

SMU police hosted a “block party at the flagpole” for National Night Out Oct. 3.

The festivities around the main quad featured a fire safety demonstration with a burnout of two mock dorm rooms (one with a sprinkler and one without), a dog parade, entertainment from a DJ and SMU student performers, raffle prizes, lawn games, food, giveaways, and more.

SMU police, the University Park police and fire departments, the Dallas Office of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of Public Safety, SMU Aware, Park Cities Amateur Radio Club, the SMU International Office, and more were on hand with educational materials and giveaways.