Hickman Hits Milestone, Jesuit Tops Rams

A key District 7-6A victory came with a significant coaching milestone for Jesuit Dallas on Friday.

The Rangers rolled past Richardson Berkner 29-7 at Wildcat-Ram Stadium, giving Jesuit head coach Brandon Hickman his 100th career win.

Hickman is in his 13th season at Jesuit and has a career record of 100-50, with six years of nine or more wins. He has led the Rangers to the playoffs in 11 of 12 campaigns, and they appear bound for postseason play again this year after knocking off the Rams.

Jesuit essentially is tied for third place in the 7-6A standings with Berkner and Richardson Pearce, both of which the Rangers (4-3, 3-2) have already beaten. Last year, Jesuit was the district’s No. 2 seed in the Division II bracket, and that appears likely again.

Noah McGough kicked five field goals, including four in the second half, to help the Rangers pull away from the Rams (4-4, 4-2).

Charlie Peters threw for 235 yards plus a touchdown pass to Jack Yeskie. Henry Bourret rushed for 109 yards and a score. And the Jesuit defense forced three turnovers to stifle any momentum for Berkner.

The Rangers have allowed only 35 points in their last three games heading into a matchup against Irving Nimitz next week.