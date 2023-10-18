Greenhill Alumna Selected for Television Academy Foundation Internship

Greenhill School alumna Kate Franklin was one of nine students selected for the Television Academy Foundation’s fall internship program, which places students at top Hollywood studios and production companies nationwide.

Franklin, now a senior at the University of Southern California majoring in film and television production, will spend the fall semester as an editing intern at Geiger Post, a post-production facility in Hollywood.

Kate Franklin. Courtesy

“It’s an amazing feeling to have my efforts and hard work recognized by such a prestigious and talented group of people,” Franklin said. “These are the people who have helped create the shows that I have grown up with, learned from, and taken my inspiration from as I have continued to grow as an editor.”

She grew up watching Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Jeopardy!, and NCIS, which motivated her to take her first film classes in middle school.

“I wanted to know what it was like to be someone who would make a show like the ones that kept me so captivated,” Franklin said. “Once I took my first film class, the rest was history.”

In 2020, as a high school senior, Franklin won Best Student Film at the Miami International Film Festival for Dating Simulator.

Like many Greenhill students and graduates, Franklin credits the school’s visual arts instructor Corbin Doyle for a filmmaking passion that “makes me want to be passionate about it as well.”

During 25 years at Greenhill, Doyle has grown the video production department from fewer than 10 students to sometimes up to 80 in advanced video production, according to a school publication.

The internship program will provide professional development sessions that cover personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead. As an intern, Franklin will also become a lifelong member of the foundation’s alumni base, giving her access to events and networking opportunities as she builds her career in the industry.