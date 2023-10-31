Out & About: Dallas CASA Champion of Children Award Dinner

La La Land Kind Cafe founder Francois Reihani received the 2023 Judge Barefoot Sanders Champion of Children Award from Dallas CASA.

The Champion of Children Award Dinner supporting Dallas CASA was Oct. 12 at the Fairmont Dallas. It was chaired by Stephanie and David Krahe, Retta A. Miller, and Megan and Tom Sterquell. The honorary chairs are longtime supporters of Dallas CASA, Fran and Mark Berg.

The crowd learned about how Reihani, who was also one of People Newspapers’ 20 Under 40 this year, started his company with a mission to employ former foster youth and spread awareness about their needs from an initial meeting at Dallas CASA where he learned about the challenges youth aging out of foster care face. Reihani opened his first cafe on lower Greenville in 2019 when he was 23. Since then, he has expanded to 11 locations in multiple Texas cities and California.

“I appreciate you guys so much for inspiring me; it’s changed my entire life,” Reihani said.

Previous Champion of Children award winners include Jessica and Dirk Nowitzki, The Meadows Foundation, the Junior League of Dallas, NorthPark Center, and the Dallas CASA Classic hosts Goldman Sachs, Pioneer Natural Resources, and AT&T.

Dallas CASA CEO Kathleen LaValle spoke after a live auction.

“I hope you know what a difference your generosity makes in our ability to protect and restore childhood for so many victims of child abuse we are able to serve,” LaValle said.

Chris Lawrence then interviewed the evening’s guest speaker, David Ambroz, author of the 2022 memoir “A Place Called Home,” which chronicles his childhood. Former President Barack Obama recognized Ambroz as an American Champion of Change. He previously led corporate social responsibility for Walt Disney Television and has served as a California Child Welfare Council member. Today, he is a foster dad living in Los Angeles and working in corporate community engagement.

“Talk about CASA,” Ambroz encouraged. “Center this issue in your debate, your conversation, your faith, and we’ll change the lives of kids.”

For more information, visit Dallas CASA’s website.