Volleyball: Hillcrest Moves On, WTW Out

For the second consecutive season, Hillcrest has qualified for the second round of the Class 5A Region II volleyball playoffs.

The Lady Panthers outlasted Bryan Adams in four sets on Monday, 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 25-10, for their ninth victory in the past 10 matches overall.

Hillcrest will face a considerably tougher challenge in the area round on Thursday against Frisco Liberty — the same team that swept the Lady Panthers out of postseason play a year ago. Liberty rolled past The Colony in its bi-district match on Monday.

The Lady Panthers (17-13) were the runner-up behind Woodrow Wilson in District 11-5A during the regular season. Bryan Adams was the third seed from 12-5A.

Also on Monday, W.T. White was swept by West Mesquite in the bi-district round, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15. The Lady Longhorns (15-14) finished third behind Hillcrest in 11-5A this season.

