For Lions WR Blumenthal, Two Sports Are Better Than One

St. Mark’s senior rediscovered his passion; colleges are noticing

When Lucas Blumenthal’s middle-school days were over, so was his football career. At least that was the plan — to leave the gridiron and focus on the hardwood.

Three years later, he was the leading receiver for St. Mark’s as a junior. This year, despite battling an ankle injury, he has again been one of the leaders for a high-powered offense and has started being recruited by college football programs — all while still being a standout in basketball for the Lions, too.

Blumenthal said he got the itch to return to the field near the end of his sophomore year, and found the interest was mutual from the coaching staff.

“In the back of my mind, I always loved playing football in middle school,” Blumenthal said. “Once we started practicing in the spring, it felt like something I was meant to do. It was where I was supposed to be.”

It didn’t take him long to shake off the rust. Blumenthal caught eight passes, including a touchdown, in the season opener against Fort Worth Country Day.

“It is rare to have a player that gives you confidence in being able to take several deep shots throughout the course of the game and believe most of them will be completed,” said St. Mark’s coach Harry Flaherty. “He has added a great element with his competitiveness, body control, and concentration.”

Blumenthal developed remarkable consistency last year, with seven touchdowns in his first five games. In a win over Coram Deo, he finished with 133 yards and reached the end zone on each of the first two drives for St. Mark’s.

“I just wanted to do what I could to help the team,” he said. “Last year I was learning from everyone else. I had people teaching me along the way. It was just like taking an extra class.”

Blumenthal admits some of his favorite summer memories involve shuttling back and forth between 7-on-7 football tournaments and select basketball events. Rather than becoming worn down by the added exertion, he feels invigorated.

“He has made a huge impact, not only catching lots of passes and making lots of critical plays for us, but also just adding a competitive edge to the team,” Flaherty said. “I think his basketball instincts have helped him stand out in football, and I also see him playing basketball with increased aggression and confidence.”