Out & About: Cancer Support Community Red Tie Gala

Nearly 350 guests in their 1920s best helped raise more than $335,000 for Cancer Support Community North Texas’ third-annual Red Tie Gala Nov. 11.

Cancer Support Community North Texas (CSCNT), a nonprofit providing mental health and social support to people living with cancer and their families across North Texas, hosted the Red Tie Gala Nov. 11 at The Warwick Melrose Hotel, hosted by former WFAA Good Morning Texas host and CSCNT advocate Hannah Davis.

The evening began with a VIP reception for top sponsors, which included cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, including Thai chicken satay on skewers, shrimp BLT on a brioche coin, and mini polenta cake with braised beef and sweet onion confit. An aerialist in “Roaring 20s” glam, positioned in the center of the room on a ring, entertained the crowd with Texas band Signed Sealed Delivered.

Guests participated in a silent auction, and raffle tickets were also for sale for a chance to win a MacBook, an iPad, and a NorthPark gift-and-valet card. Tapas stations featured gourmet flatbreads, salads, smoked salt and herb-crusted prime rib, and a mac and cheese martini bar. The dance floor was filled with 1920s-themed professional dancers from Vow to Dance.

Auctioneer Dean McCurry played the game of Heads and Tails with the crowd, with two guests winning $100 each, before beginning the live auction with six items. Top bids went to an exclusive private dinner for 10 by Red Tie Gala guest and Urban Rio Restaurants Managing Chef Salvatore Gisellu (who was joined by wife, Jeanne-Marie Gisellu), a chef-and villa-included week in the hills of Tuscany for 12 people, and several trips to Positano and the Amalfi Coast.

Following the auction, Louis was joined onstage by individuals representing those served by CSCNT. After a slide show and nearly 20 CSCNT participants joined her, two young dancers performed an interpretive dance in honor of the cancer patients and caregivers on stage. McCurry then returned to host a paddle raise supporting CSCNT’s programs.

Davis took the stage with Louis to conclude the program. The party continued with music by Signed Sealed Delivered, professional dancers from Vow to Dance – leading guests in swing-style dances, bidding in the silent auction, and more.

