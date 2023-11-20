Panthers Cruise Into TAPPS Semifinals

In Parish Episcopal’s quest for a fifth consecutive TAPPS Division I state championship, the first postseason hurdle turned out to be a mere speed bump.

The Panthers rolled past Tomball Concordia 48-6 on Friday at Snyder Stadium, setting up a semifinal matchup against San Antonio Antonian on Nov. 24 on the same blue field.

Parish, which had a first-round bye last week, dominated on both sides of scrimmage to establish a 42-0 halftime advantage and earn its seventh straight victory.

The Panthers (8-3) reached the end zone on all six first-half possessions, including five drives of three plays or fewer.

Sawyer Anderson was 17-of-20 passing for 264 yards and five touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Maddux Reid, who also had a 55-yard rushing touchdown.

Carson Darby, Beckham Smith, and Ty Witte also caught scoring passes for the Panthers. Drew Burton added a late touchdown on a short run. The Parish defense limited the Crusaders (8-4) to 118 yards of total offense.