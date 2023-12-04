Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 27-Dec. 3

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TAKE FOB BUT NOT VEHICLE?

A woman’s purse, with her wallet and key fob inside, was stolen around 10:31 a.m. Nov. 29 from her unlocked Volvo parked in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane.

HIGHLAND PARK

27 Monday

Arrested around 1:24 a.m.: a 24-year-old drunk driver in the 5500 block of Preston Road.

28 Tuesday

A 21-year-old drunk driver was arrested around 1:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A 27-year-old woman with a felony warrant was arrested around 7:16 a.m. at the Highland Park Police Department.

A burglar rummaged through two vehicles parked in the 3800 block of McFarlin Boulevard around 4:37 p.m.

29 Wednesday

A burglar broke the window of a man’s Toyota Tacoma and stole $1,830 cash before 12:21 p.m. in the 3700 block of Miramar Avenue.

How easy was it for a burglar to steal a woman’s Mercedes around 2:52 p.m. in the parking lot of Highland Park Village? The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside.

A 26-year-old man who violated a protected order was arrested around 3:55 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Versailles Avenue.

30 Thursday

Reported around 4:29 p.m.: A vehicle parked in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue was found with a deflated tire that appeared to be slashed.

1 Friday

A woman’s ex-husband entered her unlocked home around 8:45 a.m. and left “unauthorized items there without her permission” in the 4400 block of Glenwick Lane

A 28-year-old with a felony warrant provided false information to police around 12:08 p.m. in the 3600 block of Maplewood Avenue.

Before 8:16 p.m., a burglar entered a woman’s Lexus without damage at her home in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue and stole a YSL purse with a YSL wallet, her driver’s license, $150 cash, and various credit cards inside. The burglar made three purchases in Denton on the woman’s credit card.

2 Saturday

A 50-year-old drunk driver was arrested around 9:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

3 Sunday

A burglar broke into a man’s Land Rover before 10:56 a.m. in the 4300 block of Edmondson Avenue and damaged his leather center console by stealing a Glock 28 and a pistol safe.

Before 12:12 p.m., a burglar stole a full set of golf clubs from a man’s Lexus parked in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue.

A burglar broke into a man’s Toyota 4Runner in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue around before 12:28 p.m. and stole a full set of golf clubs. Highland Park police suspect the three overnight burglaries of vehicles within the 4300 and 4400 blocks of Edmondson Avenue are connected.

UNIVERSITY PARK

28 Tuesday

No address was provided for the 3:15 a.m. arrest of a 41-year-old woman.

A man visited the University Park Police Department around 11:11 a.m. regarding a forgery complaint in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A 39-year-old woman reported around 12:38 p.m. that a man was rummaging through her vehicle parked at The Plaza at Preston Center.

Before 1:55 p.m., a burglar stole three Louis Vuitton items, $1,200, and credit cards from a woman’s unlocked Rolls-Royce Wraith in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive.

29 Wednesday

A drunk driver was caught around 1 a.m. in the 4100 block of Lovers Lane.

A traffic stop resulted in a driving while intoxicated and false identification arrest around 1 a.m. in the 4100 block of Lovers Lane.

Reported around 10:35 a.m.: A burglar stole a woman’s credit/debit cards, purse, $60, identity documents, and iPhone 12 from her unlocked Chevy Malibu at The Plaza at Preston Center.

A man’s GMC Sierra, holding recreational sports equipment, an Apple Watch, a handbag, identity documents, credit/debit cards, $1,700, documents, clothes, firearms, and a MacBook, was stolen before 4:04 p.m. from the 4000 block of Wentwood Drive.

1 Friday

A 44-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant around 6:09 p.m. in the 6700 block of Golf Drive.

2 Saturday

A burglar stole a woman’s handbag from a Nissan Pathfinder before 11:29 a.m. at Vintage Car Wash in the 6800 block of Preston Road.

A man’s unlocked Range Rover was stolen before 8:02 p.m. from The Plaza at Preston Center.

3 Sunday

A 60-year-old public drunk was arrested around 6:40 p.m. at Snider Plaza.