Shops at Park Lane Up For Sale

The Shops at Park Lane shopping center is for sale.

The shopping center, located on the southeast corner of U.S. 75 and Park Lane, is being marketed to buyers by Jones Lang Lasalle, the Dallas Morning News reported. The brokerage firm has described the shopping center as being in the top 6% of shopping centers in the country.

The 665,000-square-foot retail center was built in 2009 and has been owned by Northwood Retail since 2010. The retail center is almost 90% leased, with tenants including Old Navy, Whole Foods, and Nordstrom Rack, among others.