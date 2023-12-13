Thursday, December 14, 2023

Holly and Jim Trester. PHOTOS: Thomas Garza, Lisa Means, and Rob Wythe
Out & About: Folds of Honor Gala

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

Folds of Honor supporters gathered Nov. 11 on the field of AT&T stadium for its annual gala.

The gala, which was the night before the Cowboys beat the Giants on the same field, brought dinner, a live auction, and dancing to music performed by Emerald City Band. Holly and Jim Trester were the honorary chairs.

The annual gala brings together military families, veterans, scholarship recipients, first responders, and members of the North Texas community to raise money for educational scholarships for members of military families.

