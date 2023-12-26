Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Float decoration requires hundreds of volunteers to apply seeds, sort flowers, thread reeds into "book" pages, and stab water-filled vials with roses onto the structures. PHOTO: Courtesy Marty Wynne
Favorites of 2023: Parade Proposition

Marty Wynne, a 1969 Highland Park High School graduate, got hooked on decorating flowery floats on a whim, and the Rose Parade is “the best by far” to her.

A feature story about her work made editor William Taylor’s list of his favorite stories this year.

“The Park Cities loves a parade, but Marty Wynne may have us all beat with her connection to this grand tradition,” Taylor wrote. “Think about her while watching the Rose Parade on Jan. 1.”

Read the story here.

(READ: All our favorites of 2023)

