Favorites of 2023: Parade Proposition
Marty Wynne, a 1969 Highland Park High School graduate, got hooked on decorating flowery floats on a whim, and the Rose Parade is “the best by far” to her.
A feature story about her work made editor William Taylor’s list of his favorite stories this year.
“The Park Cities loves a parade, but Marty Wynne may have us all beat with her connection to this grand tradition,” Taylor wrote. “Think about her while watching the Rose Parade on Jan. 1.”
(READ: All our favorites of 2023)