Girl Scout Cookie Season is Upon Us

The Girl Scouts is a great organization that provides real-world learning and leadership experiences for girls. My daughter was a Girl Scout and can, to this day, create a hella good campfire thanks to a weekend at Camp Bette Perot 14 years ago.

Girl Scout cookie season is well underway and there are two fun ways to celebrate in addition to buying cookies online or from your favorite Scout.

Black Tap x Girl Scout Cookie Crazy Shakes

PHOTO: Courtesy

First, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is official milkshake sponsor of the 2024 cookie season. You can enjoy Black Tap’s exclusive Samoa and Thin Mint inspired milkshakes, the Mint Brownie Crunch CrazyShake, and The Coconut Caramel Donut CrazyShake from now until the end of February.

And, even better, Black Tap will donate $2 from every Girl Scout Cookie CrazyShake sold back to Girls Scouts of Northeast Texas. Sweet! Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is located in Victory Park.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is a New York-based concept known for its griddled burgers and over-the-top milkshakes. The salads, chicken sandwiches are also great but my favorite is the Texas BBQ Fries with ground beef, queso, TX bourbon BBQ sauce, coffee BBQ seasoning, chili oil, and scallion. I digress.

Next, the Dallas Galleria, ever the good neighbor of Dallas nonprofits, partnered with the Girl Scouts to launch a powerful campaign titled “Redefining Influencers” that showcases a new class of influencer — role models of whom all North Texans can be proud.

The exhibit opened Friday, Jan. 26 and showcases three North Texas professionals and two Girl Scouts Gold Award winners and highlights how they have positively influenced their world. Young women earn the Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting, by developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and beyond.

Hockaday sophomore Anya Aggarwal is one of the featured Influencers who educated DISD youth about healthy habits and body image in a special camp called Beautiful Body through Beautiful Mind – Inside and Out. Thank you, Anya!

Previous Cookie Box Creation PHOTO: Courtesy

In addition to the influencer exhibit, Cookie Box Creations returns this year with a board game theme. Girl Scouts pair up with architects and engineers to transform Girl Scout cookie boxes into free-standing structures. The live-build event takes place Sunday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon. Four teams of Girl Scouts will work to create structures using a maximum of 1,000 empty Girl Scout Cookie boxes. In addition to being judged by a panel of experts, the creations will also be judged by the public, who can vote for a favorite via a QR code. I’m always enthralled with the structures these girls create and look forward to seeing their versions of Candyland, Clue, Battleship, and Chess.

Girl Scout Cookie season runs until Feb. 25. Cookie Box Creations will be on display through March 23.