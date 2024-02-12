2024 Debutante: Miss Caroline Parker Hart

Miss Caroline Parker Hart is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Alan Hart. Parker is the sister of Hunter Elizabeth Hart, a 2020 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Debutante, and Carson Coverdale Hart, a 2024 Honor Guard member. Parker previously made her debut at the 2023 La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas Presentation Gala.

Parker graduated from Highland Park High School in 2022. She is currently a sophomore at the University of Mississippi pursuing a degree in Biology. Parker is a member Delta Delta Delta sorority. After graduation, she is planning to attend medical school and practice medicine as a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Parker is passionate about her sorority’s philanthropic support of St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. She also enjoys soccer and travel to favorite destinations including The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, and Colorado.