Friday, February 16, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Daniel Murchison and Laura Woodall. PHOTOS: Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio
Society 

Out & About: Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence Luncheon

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

The Dallas Historical Society kicked off its second century with the Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence Luncheon.

Awardees joined in to celebrate their fellow civic and business leaders at the event chaired by Daniel Murchison and Laura Woodall on Nov. 17.

The honorary chairs were the Collins family: Dick Collins, Calvert Collins-Bratton and Vince Bratton, and Genevieve Collins-DeCarme and Dwight DeCarme.

The awardees were as follows:

  • Dallas Historical Society Benefactor of the Year: Stan Graff
  • Arts Leadership: Gail Sachson
  • Creative Arts: Lyric Stage
  • Education: Dr. Carine Feyton
  • History: Talmage Boston
  • Humanities: Friends of Aldredge House
  • Jubilee History Maker: Michael Boone
  • Sports Leadership: Brad Sham
  • Volunteer Community Leadership: Tori Mannes
Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.