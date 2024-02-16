Out & About: Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence Luncheon
The Dallas Historical Society kicked off its second century with the Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence Luncheon.
Awardees joined in to celebrate their fellow civic and business leaders at the event chaired by Daniel Murchison and Laura Woodall on Nov. 17.
The honorary chairs were the Collins family: Dick Collins, Calvert Collins-Bratton and Vince Bratton, and Genevieve Collins-DeCarme and Dwight DeCarme.
The awardees were as follows:
- Dallas Historical Society Benefactor of the Year: Stan Graff
- Arts Leadership: Gail Sachson
- Creative Arts: Lyric Stage
- Education: Dr. Carine Feyton
- History: Talmage Boston
- Humanities: Friends of Aldredge House
- Jubilee History Maker: Michael Boone
- Sports Leadership: Brad Sham
- Volunteer Community Leadership: Tori Mannes