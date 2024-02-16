Out & About: Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence Luncheon

The Dallas Historical Society kicked off its second century with the Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence Luncheon.

Awardees joined in to celebrate their fellow civic and business leaders at the event chaired by Daniel Murchison and Laura Woodall on Nov. 17.

The honorary chairs were the Collins family: Dick Collins, Calvert Collins-Bratton and Vince Bratton, and Genevieve Collins-DeCarme and Dwight DeCarme.

The awardees were as follows:

Dallas Historical Society Benefactor of the Year: Stan Graff

Arts Leadership: Gail Sachson

Creative Arts: Lyric Stage

Education: Dr. Carine Feyton

History: Talmage Boston

Humanities: Friends of Aldredge House

Jubilee History Maker: Michael Boone

Sports Leadership: Brad Sham

Volunteer Community Leadership: Tori Mannes