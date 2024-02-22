Experienced Lady Scots Aim for Continued Growth on Diamond

Led by infield returnees, optimistic HP pursues another 6A playoff appearance

As it prepares for a drop in classification in 2025, Highland Park doesn’t plan to bid a quiet farewell to Class 6A in softball.

An experienced lineup should have the Lady Scots in contention for another playoff spot in District 7-6A, and perhaps a league title is within reach.

HP brings back its entire starting infield and its top pitcher from a squad that tied for second place in the district a year ago before being swept by Arlington Martin in the first round of postseason play.

Cecilia Knutson, who earned all-district superlative honors last year as a freshman, will again be the ace for the Lady Scots.

“She brings a presence with confidence inside the circle,” said HP head coach Michael Pullen. “The girls really rallied behind her. She pitched really well in some big games. She wasn’t easily rattled, which was great to see.”

Knutson will be complemented on the pitching staff by Rebecca Arnold and freshman Ava Marsh, who also will see time in the outfield.

Three seniors return to provide stability around the bases — second baseman Campbell Sharpe (last season’s 7-6A defensive player of the year), shortstop Faith Horner, and first baseman Ava Marie Price.

Meanwhile, catcher Audrey Schedler will miss most or all of the season with a knee injury, meaning Kate Joiner will shift from third base to take her spot. Lili Rodriguez also could see time behind the plate, while Sophie Keenan will likely rotate to third. However, the entire starting outfield will be new.

Pullen toughened up the pre-district tournament slate for the Lady Scots with events in Frisco and Richardson that should feature some elite competition.

“We’ve got enough experience and talent that we can go as far as we can take ourselves,” he said. “It’s exciting to see what the girls are going to be capable of.”

The regular season opens on Feb. 13 with a nondistrict home game against Grand Prairie, while the district slate gets underway two weeks later against Richardson Pearce.

“The district is going to be a little tougher,” Pullen said. “We can definitely take some steps forward. I think we’ve got a good team and a good shot to make a run at a district championship.”