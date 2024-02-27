New Fire Station 41 Now Open

Fire Station 41, which was destroyed in the October 2019 tornado, recently reopened with a new building.

The new station, located at 5920 Royal Lane near Preston-Royal Southwest, was built on the same site as its predecessor and is about 7,000 square feet. The station houses one engine but can accommodate three apparatus and 10 firefighters.

A design feature is a decontamination transition zone to help minimize exposure to carcinogens, which is the number one cause of death in fire service. This is the sixth of its kind in Dallas.

The fire station has been operating out of a temporary station at 5807 Royal Lane since fall 2022.

Fire Station 41 was originally built in 1958 to provide emergency services to the Preston Hollow community.