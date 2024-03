Following two straight wins in District 7-6A softball play, Highland Park suffered a tough 6-5 loss at Irving Nimitz on Monday.

It was the second one-run loss against a district opponent this season for HP, which defeated Lake Highlands and Irving MacArthur by a combined margin of 20-2.

The Lady Scots (7-12, 2-2) have a midseason break in the schedule before returning to action on March 19 against Richardson Berkner.