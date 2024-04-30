Out & About: Grant Halliburton Foundation Beacon of Hope Luncheon

The Grant Halliburton Foundation’s 15th-annual Beacon of Hope Community Luncheon brought nearly 700 supporters who raised a record-breaking $350,000 for the nonprofit.

Attendees heard the inspiring story of Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs on April 19 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

The event opened with a reception with tunes by DJ Lucy Wrubel. Guests wrote on the Hope wall, bid on raffle packages, and made connections at the Beacon Brews Coffee House.

Attendees then made their way to the ballroom and were greeted by L.D. Bell High School Bell Tones and Decibelles singing “You Will be Found” from Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

The nonprofit presented its Beacon Award to Eric Nadel, voice of the Texas Rangers, who was open about his struggles with mental health issues during last year’s baseball season.

Luncheon co-chairs were Natalie Hatchett and Courtney Hubbary. They thanked presenting sponsor Emily Lewis, vice chairs Chris and Brent Bolding, founding luncheon chair Barb Farmer, and others for their support.

Closing the event was the featured speech from Berthia (suicide prevention advocate and attempt survivor) and Briggs (California highway patrolman and author). “The Kevins” met in 2005 on the Golden Gate Bridge when Berthia was about to take his life and Briggs was on patrol.