Naisha Randhar, a freshman at The Hockaday School, has been named the city of Dallas’ youth poet laureate.

She will hold the title for one year and work with Dallas Poet Laureate Dr. Mag Gabbert to encourage youth poetry.

Randhar is involved with debate and Model UN, runs track, and volunteers weekly as a tutor at Joe May Elementary. She also wrote and self-published a fantasy novel at 12 years old.