Out & About: Children’s Cancer Fund Gala

Children’s Cancer Fund supporters celebrated “A Knight to Remember” at the organization’s crown-optional gala on April 19 at the Hilton Anatole.

The sold-out evening, which raised a record-breaking $2.7 million, featured a fashion show, live auction, dinner, and dancing. During the fashion show, 23 cancer patients modeled their bravery and attire provided by Dillard’s, with escorts including former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, fashion icons Nicky and Kathy Hilton, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, and other locals.

Emberli Pridham chaired the event, and Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott were the honorary chairs. The gala is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser for pediatric cancer.