Wednesday, May 1, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Dak Prescott, Emberli Pridham, and Troy Aikman. PHOTOS: Tamytha Cameron
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Out & About: Children’s Cancer Fund Gala

Maria Lawson 0 Comments , ,

Children’s Cancer Fund supporters celebrated “A Knight to Remember” at the organization’s crown-optional gala on April 19 at the Hilton Anatole.

The sold-out evening, which raised a record-breaking $2.7 million, featured a fashion show, live auction, dinner, and dancing. During the fashion show, 23 cancer patients modeled their bravery and attire provided by Dillard’s, with escorts including former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, fashion icons Nicky and Kathy Hilton, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, and other locals.

Emberli Pridham chaired the event, and Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott were the honorary chairs. The gala is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser for pediatric cancer.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Addison Sloane Art Exhibit Features Local Talent

Staff Report 0

We Really Were Wild About Harry’s

Kersten Rettig 0

Was Waving ‘Come And Take It’ Flag Wrong?

Dan Koller 24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.