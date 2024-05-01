Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 22-28

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TOO EASY

How easy was it for a thief to steal a man’s property from his car around 6:42 p.m. April 23 in the 5900 block of Yolanda Circle? The vehicle was left unlocked.

22 Monday

Reported around 10:49 a.m.: a “suspicious person” at Preston Royal Village.

A robber pushed a man and stole property around 10:57 a.m. in the 8400 block of Midway Road.

A thief stole from a Preston Center retail store at an unprovided time.

23 Tuesday

Reported around 12:49 p.m.: a “suspicious person” near 48 Downs Lake Circle.

Around 2:41 p.m., a home in the 6200 block of Joyce Way was reported open.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 3:34 p.m. at a medical facility in the 6100 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A felon was in possession of a firearm and a controlled substance and evaded detention in a motor vehicle around 7:18 p.m. in the 8400 block of Lakemont Drive. The crook was also caught for theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Reported around 10:24 p.m.: A dog bit a woman in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue at an unprovided time.

A burglar stole property from a man’s home in the 10500 block of Barrywood Drive at an unprovided time.

24 Wednesday

Reported around 8:31 p.m.: A burglar broke into a man’s vehicle and stole property at Preston Royal Village.

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time at Bandera at Preston Hollow apartments.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a woman in Preston Hollow Village.

25 Thursday

A fraudster tried to cash a forged check around 4:39 p.m. at Comerica Bank in the 5200 block of Forest Lane.

A burglar stole a man’s handgun from his car at an unprovided time in the 5400 block of Pebblebrook Drive.

A thief stole 18 propane tanks from 7-Eleven at Preston Royal Village at an unprovided time.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center.

26 Friday

At an unprovided time, someone posted online the personal information of a woman in the 7100 block of Azalea Lane.

27 Saturday

Reported around 3:37 p.m.: A woman was hit with an open hand and felt pain at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

Someone shot a gun into a woman’s apartment before 8:54 p.m. at The Citadel at Preston.

A thief stole from a woman in a Preston Center parking lot at an unprovided time.

Reported at an unprovided time: A thief stole from a man in the 5600 block of Forest Lane.

A thief stole from a man at Preston Valley Shopping Center at an unprovided time.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s car from Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

28 Sunday

Someone collided with a tree and died around 7:42 a.m. in the 4300 block of Forest Lane.

A thief stole from a woman at Christ the King Catholic Church at an unprovided time.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a vehicle from the Elan Inwood parking lot.