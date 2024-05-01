Wednesday, May 1, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 22-28

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TOO EASY

How easy was it for a thief to steal a man’s property from his car around 6:42 p.m. April 23 in the 5900 block of Yolanda Circle? The vehicle was left unlocked.

22 Monday

Reported around 10:49 a.m.: a “suspicious person” at Preston Royal Village.

A robber pushed a man and stole property around 10:57 a.m. in the 8400 block of Midway Road.

A thief stole from a Preston Center retail store at an unprovided time.

23 Tuesday

Reported around 12:49 p.m.: a “suspicious person” near 48 Downs Lake Circle.

Around 2:41 p.m., a home in the 6200 block of Joyce Way was reported open.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 3:34 p.m. at a medical facility in the 6100 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A felon was in possession of a firearm and a controlled substance and evaded detention in a motor vehicle around 7:18 p.m. in the 8400 block of Lakemont Drive. The crook was also caught for theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Reported around 10:24 p.m.: A dog bit a woman in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue at an unprovided time.

A burglar stole property from a man’s home in the 10500 block of Barrywood Drive at an unprovided time.

24 Wednesday

Reported around 8:31 p.m.: A burglar broke into a man’s vehicle and stole property at Preston Royal Village.

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time at Bandera at Preston Hollow apartments.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a woman in Preston Hollow Village.

25 Thursday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A fraudster tried to cash a forged check around 4:39 p.m. at Comerica Bank in the 5200 block of Forest Lane.

A burglar stole a man’s handgun from his car at an unprovided time in the 5400 block of Pebblebrook Drive.

A thief stole 18 propane tanks from 7-Eleven at Preston Royal Village at an unprovided time.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center.

26 Friday

At an unprovided time, someone posted online the personal information of a woman in the 7100 block of Azalea Lane.

27 Saturday 

Reported around 3:37 p.m.: A woman was hit with an open hand and felt pain at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

Someone shot a gun into a woman’s apartment before 8:54 p.m. at The Citadel at Preston.

A thief stole from a woman in a Preston Center parking lot at an unprovided time.

Reported at an unprovided time: A thief stole from a man in the 5600 block of Forest Lane.

A thief stole from a man at Preston Valley Shopping Center at an unprovided time.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s car from Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

28 Sunday

Someone collided with a tree and died around 7:42 a.m. in the 4300 block of Forest Lane.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A thief stole from a woman at Christ the King Catholic Church at an unprovided time.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a vehicle from the Elan Inwood parking lot.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Barrel and Bones Opens in Summertree Shopping Center

Staff Report 0

Preston Hollow People Classifieds 4/13/12

People Newspapers Advertising 0

Stars Lining Up For Brothers Henry and Brandon Cohanim

Kersten Rettig 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.