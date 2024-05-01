Simmons, Roberts Earn Medals at State

Highland Park junior Brooks Simmons survived a playoff to claim a silver medal at the Class 6A boys golf state tournament on Tuesday.

Simmons was tied with Jesuit Dallas junior Reese Roberts after two rounds, and needed two playoff holes to break the tie at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

It was the best finish in three appearances at state for Simmons (69-71—140), who placed fourth as an individual qualifier a year ago. He is verbally committed to play college golf at Texas.

Roberts (68-72—140), a Missouri commit, matched Simmons at 4-under par for the tournament. They finished two strokes behind individual champion Cooper Paull of The Woodlands.

The Scots finished in fourth place in the team standings at 579, or three shots behind Houston Memorial. Lake Travis (570) claimed the team title.

Blake Goodnight (71-73—144) and Charles Nelson (74-71—145) each placed inside the top 20 overall for HP., which will return to Class 5A next season as the most decorated program in the state.

Meanwhile, the Rangers came in sixth as a team, marking their best finish at the state tournament since 2008, when Jordan Spieth was a freshman.

Spencer Carter and Jack Clancy aided the Jesuit cause with top-30 showings. Jesuit was in second place after the opening round before tumbling down the leaderboard.

Still. it was an impressive performance considering the Rangers needed a playoff to advance out of the District 7-6A tournament in early April and were third at the Region I tournament.