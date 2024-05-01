Voters to Decide on $1.25B Bond Package May 4

The May 4 municipal election will include a $1.25 billion bond package in the form of 10 propositions.

Voters will be asked to give the city permission to borrow the money with interest to address city streets, improve drainage, add parks, and fund a new police training center among other initiatives.

These 800 or so projects are scheduled to begin at some point over the next five years.

One of the projects is a new Park Forest Branch Library at Marsh Lane and High Vista Drive. The third-acre of land next to it will be a park as part of the Trust for Public Land’s Dallas Greening Initiative.

Bethany Erickson with our sister publication D Magazine has more in her voter guide.

