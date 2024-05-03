Out & About: 36th-Annual Mad Hatters Luncheon

The 36th-annual Mad Hatter’s Luncheon, themed “Gardens of Greece,” brought about 520 supporters to raise money for the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Fresh botanicals, Greek goddesses, sororities, and pong-inspired plastic cups were reflected among the sea of hats as attendees showed off their interpretations of the theme.

The morning opened with a reception which consisted of a silent auction, hat judging, and strolls through the garden.

Once guests made their way into Rosine Hall for the program, WFAA anchor Cleo Greene introduced honorary chair Barbara Bigham, chair Allison Brodnax, and Arboretum Women’s Council president Karen Sargent.

Following was a fashion show presented by Jan Strimple Productions featuring looks from NorthPark Center.

To close the program, the judges announced the hat contest winners: Kristen Gibbins, general manager of NorthPark Center, presented the category Greek Mythology prize to Elizabeth Smith.

Kameron Westcott, television personality, influencer, and entrepreneur, presented the category Greek Life (Sorority) to Mackenzie Oman and Cindy Williams.

Nathan Johnson, creative director and owner of GRO Designs presented the category Best Botanical Using Fresh Flowers to Dr. Linda Burk.

Sabina Carr, CEO of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, presented the category Olympic Games to Kristen Scott, Sarah Fletcher, and Karen Schaffer.

Esé Azenabor-Grembowski, owner and creative director/head designer for namesake brand Esé Azenabor presented category My Big Fat Greek Wedding to Tammany Stern.

Patti Flowers, owner and chief designer of the Patti Flowers Design Studio, presented Greek Goddesses to Deborah McKeever’s group of Sea Goddesses and Reagan Pace’s group of My Greek College Life. Guests then found their tables for a three-course meal including salad, pita bread, chicken, and a dessert trio.