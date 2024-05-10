House of the Month: 9006 Douglas Ave.

Situated on a premium lot in the heart of Old Preston Hollow, this palatial Mediterranean estate is one of a kind. On more than an acre and a half, this resort-style property features a full-sized sports court, oversized pool and cabana, and a 800-plus-square-foot detached quest quarters.

An exquisite dual staircase, highlighted with contrasting black and white marble, immediately greets you upon entering this luxurious home. Breathtaking vaulted ceilings, ornate chandeliers, and 24K gold plated hardware can be found through out the home. An elaborate two-story library is just one of the many lavish features this home has to offer.

This is a magnificent property of rare quality and grandeur for the most discerning buyer.