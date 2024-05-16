HPISD Appoints New Bradfield Elementary Principal

HPISD’s board of trustees approved the appointment of Aimee Hilton, assistant principal of Cheatham Elementary in Allen ISD, as the new principal of Bradfield Elementary during a meeting on May 14.

Hilton, who is also an adjunct professor in the department of literacy and learning at Texas Woman’s University, has spent 23 years in education. Her experience includes time as an instructional coach and teacher in Allen ISD and Garland ISD.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hilton to the HP Family,” HPISD Superintendent Mike Rockwood said. “Aimee is someone who values relationships and she has a proven track record of educational excellence throughout her career. We look forward to introducing her to the Bradfield community in the days ahead.”

Hilton replaces current Bradfield principal Regina Dumar, who is retiring at the end of this school year.

Also at the May 14 meeting, the district introduced Cynthia Marlow Gould as its new director of special programs and Tamela Crawford as its chief human resources officer.

As director of special programs, Marlow will oversee special education, section 504, dyslexia, ESL and the district’s preschool program. She came to HPISD in 2018, and is currently the district’s special education coordinator, deputy superintendent Shorr Heathcote told the board.

Crawford, who has worked in public education for 25 years, will oversee human resources and student services as chief human resources officer. Crawford’s experience includes work as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and executive director of human resources, Heathcote said.