UPPD Investigating Burglary of Preston Road Pharmacy

The University Park police department is investigating a burglary of Preston Road Pharmacy that occurred early the morning of May 16.

Officers responded to an alarm at the pharmacy at 6901 Preston Road at about 2:37 a.m. on May 16. When they arrived, they found one of the pharmacy’s front glass windows smashed. UPPD officers did not locate any suspects inside the store. They then reviewed surveillance camera footage. Two male persons can be seen on video removing some items from inside the store, according to a statement from the city of University Park.

Preston Road Pharmacy is working to determine items that were taken, according to the city’s statement. The pharmacy was open on May 16.

Residents are asked to call the UPPD CID Analyst at 214-987-5358 if they have information that could assist in the department’s investigation.