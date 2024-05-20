Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Dallas SWAT with Trevor Hurton. PHOTO: Tamytha Cameron
Introducing Our First Society Digital Magazine

Comb through the pages of our first digital society magazine, and you’ll wonder how charitable tea, luncheon, and gala attendees have time for anything else.

The People Newspapers editorial staff has pondered the same mystery while sifting through the deluge of party pics, write-ups, announcements, and invitations that fill our inboxes most weeks.

I’ve lamented that we haven’t had room in print for most of the submissions and regretted that for the ones we do publish, we often don’t get to run as many of the photographs as we’d like.

So, with the help of our advertising partners, we’re trying something new: a digital magazine where each party gets an entire page.

This inaugural issue features many of the bigger events from just before the holidays through the final weeks of April. And yes, we know, we still haven’t covered them all.

However, I’m hoping you’ll enjoy this expanded look at mad hats, bowing debutants, glorious gowns, celebrity speakers, cancer-fighting kids, incredible causes, and more.

For additional coverage of the charitable social scene, check out our website, weekly Eat Play Give e-newsletter, and the monthly print editions of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People.

And we’re planning another digital magazine for November.

Please keep on reading!

View the magazine here: peoplenewspapers.com/society-digital-magazine/

William Taylor

