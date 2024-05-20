Park Cities Crime Reports May 13-19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DON’T YOU DARE HONK AT ME!

PHOTO: Unsplash

A bitter pedestrian was out for revenge after a driver honked at him to let him know he had the right-of-way to cross the street in the 4200 block of Oaklawn Avenue before 11:35 a.m. on May 15. The pedestrian allegedly kicked the honker’s vehicle, leaving a dent.

UNIVERSITY PARK

13 Monday

A gold wedding band was reported stolen from a home on Asbury Avenue at 10:12 a.m.

A reckless driver drove off after hitting an Infiniti QX50 before 11:32 p.m. on Amherst Street.

15 Wednesday

A would-be gunslinger stole a pistol from a GMC Sierra that may have been left unlocked before 8:17 a.m. on Rosedale Avenue.

A joyrider took off in a Chevy Suburban that had been left unlocked with the key fob inside between 2:30 and 3:15 p.m. on Westminster Avenue. The suburban contained a car seat, booster seat, wallet, purse, credit card, and driver’s license.

Officers investigated the theft of a Trek Marlin 6 bicycle before 6:02 p.m. from Preston Road.

A thief struck a residence on San Carlos Drive before 10:42 p.m., taking off with a Trek bike.

16 Thursday

A burglar broke the front window of Preston Road Pharmacy before 2:37 a.m. and took off with unknown merchandise. Click HERE to read more about the theft.

A square-eyed stealer took a television from a home under construction on Villanova Drive before 8:15 a.m.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Reported at 9:05 a.m.: A coin crook stole silver quarters, silver nickels, copper pennies, silver dollars, and mint coin proofs from a residence on University Boulevard.

A man was arrested for assault family violence with a citation at 6:50 p.m. in the 3700 block of Northwest Parkway.

A careless driver failed to leave a note after hitting an unoccupied vehicle on Hillcrest Avenue before 10:53 p.m.

17 Friday

Officers took a report of harassment at 9:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Glenwick Lane.

A larcenist with a taste for luxury goods stole a long list of items worth between $2,500 and $30,000 from a specialty store in Snider Plaza before 4:40 p.m., including cash, tote bags, a three-strand pearl necklace, makeup products, L. Bartlett sunglasses, an iPad and prescription medications.

A careless driver struck a woman with their vehicle before 5:43 p.m. at a Snider Plaza service station.

A vandal ripped out the gas pump at a Shell gas station in Snider Plaza before 6:04 p.m.

A reckless driver didn’t leave a note after striking a Subaru Outback in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue before 6:23 p.m.

Officers took a report of harassment via repeated electronic communication on Westminster Avenue at 6:57 p.m.

18 Saturday

Reported at 1:28 p.m. on Hillcrest Avenue: Officers responded to a report of a possible anti-homosexuality motivated assault.

Reported at 1:56 p.m.: A sneaky thief stole a Dell laptop and two pairs of sunglasses from a vehicle in Snider Plaza.

19 Sunday

The drunk driver of a Ford F150 struck six parked vehicles before officers arrested him at 11:23 p.m. in the 3200 block of Rankin Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

14 Tuesday

Reported at 2:16 p.m.: An offender failed to leave information after damaging the front left quarter panel and shattering the left headlight of a BMW X3 in the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue between Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.

15 Wednesday

A scoundrel stole a 10-year-old’s Trek bicycle from the front steps of her home in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue before 5 a.m.

A greedy thief made multiple attempts to submit fraudulent checks totalling $80,000 on the account of a resident of the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane before 8 a.m. The resident’s bank foiled the scheme and froze her account.

Reported at 10:47 a.m.: A fraudster attempted, and failed, to make unauthorized withdrawals from the bank account of a resident of the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A reckless driver drove off without leaving information after striking a Lexus 460 before 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

16 Thursday

Officers arrested a man for carrying a weapon without a license and possession of a controlled substance at 12:09 a.m. in the 5500 block of Preston Road.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Reported at 10:41 p.m.: A Lyft driver confirmed that she had the $8,000 Chanel purse and credit card a resident of the 3800 block of Normandy Avenue had left in her Lyft vehicle, then stopped communicating when the owner asked for the items back.

17 Friday

Officers arrested two men, one for a parole violation, and the other on a warrant and for a parole violation, at 11:02 p.m. in Highland Park Village.

18 Saturday

Reported at 8:55 a.m.: A would-be thief broke two windows and rummaged through an Audi SUV parked in the 5000 block of Holland Avenue, but did not appear to have taken anything.

A reckless driver struck a Mercedes-Benz E350 waiting at a red light in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane before 2:05 p.m., damaging its side mirror and doors, but did not leave information.