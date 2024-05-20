Troop 72G Introduces Three More Female Eagle Scouts

Three area girls have earned the Eagle Scout rank, Boy Scouting’s highest. Doing so typically takes several years and requires earning 21 or more badges plus completing a project.

The girls are among the first 87 female Eagle earners in the Circle Ten Council of the BSA. Two of them, Olivia Louise Slaughter and Zoe Elise Lawyer, are founding members of their troop, joining it in the fifth grade.

Troop 72G (Girls)

University Park United Methodist Church

Olivia Louise Slaughter, 14, a freshman at Highland Park High School, is the daughter of Michelle and Michael Slaughter and a fourth-generation Eagle Scout. Her project: organizing a book drive at Interabang Books for the West Dallas Community School. The one-day drive collected 250 books for the donation-dependent campus, which provides a college preparatory education to needy students.

Sophia Bergsli-Chavez, 16, a junior at Lewisville High School, is the daughter of Kristine Bergsli and Sergio Chavez and a second-generation Eagle Scout. Her project: Kits for Kids, an effort that lets her share her love of art with patients at Children’s Medical Center Dallas. She and her team of Scouts, friends, and adults assembled 40 art kits.

Zoe Elise Lawyer, 15, a freshman at Highland Park High School, is the daughter of Cissy Detcheva and Robert Lawyer. Her project: leading her team to plant one of the habitats at the Trinity River Audubon Center and then building a wraparound bench for a pecan tree next to one of the trails.

— Compiled by staff