Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Linda and Frank Roby. PHOTOS: Atali Samuel Photograhpy
Out & About: Austin Street Center ‘No Place Like Home’

Austin Street Center supporters gathered May 2 and raised more than $250,000 at its annual “No Place Like Home.”

The ninth-annual event, held at the Fashion Industry Gallery, surpassed its fundraising goal by $80,000.

Highlights included a sketch artist, a chili bar, live music and dancing, a silent auction, and bites from Nick & Sam’s.

Peter Addy and Ross Crawford co-chaired the event, and Steve Trese was the honorary chair.

“It is truly inspiring to witness the collective impact we can achieve when we come together with a shared purpose,” Austin Street Center CEO Daniel Roby said. “The funds raised will enable Austin Street Center to continue providing essential support and resources to those experiencing homelessness, empowering them to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.”

