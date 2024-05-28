Developing Story: Tuesday Morning Storm Impacts Restaurants, Retail

Residents, restaurateurs, and retail operators are assessing damaged caused by this morning’s storms and some local favorites were hit hard.

I’ve reached out to representatives of restaurants and supermarkets in Preston Hollow, Preston Center, the Park Cities, and Turtle Creek Village. As this is a developing story, watch for updates.

Preston Royal was hit in all four quadrants of the intersection.

As of 11 a.m., the area is without power. Central Market is closed. Escondido took a hit and, according to Matt Alexis, the patio is “ruined.” Across the street, TJ’s Seafood sustained minor damage. Both are currently assessing the damage and will provide an update on opening times.

The Plaza at Preston Center is also without power, though Tom Thumb is open. It is not completely dark thanks to a generator.

Some places in Snider Plaza have power. Zest Cafe’s Will Murphy is ready to welcome storm-weary guests and Bubba’s is open, while its across the street neighbor, Dive Coastal Cuisine, isn’t.

In University Park, New York Sub owner Andrew Kelley reported his shop’s iconic 50-year-old sign was destroyed.

Turtle Creek Village is open and the Shops of Highland Park have power. If you need some food, Evan’s Meat Market is filled with things you can cook on the grill.