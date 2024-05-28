Power Out in Parts of the Park Cities May 28

Park Cities residents were awakened by sirens at about 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, due to high winds in the immediate area.

Power was out in parts of University Park and Highland Park as of 8:30 a.m. According to the Oncor Outage Map, 5,670 customers in the 75225 zip code, and 5,667 customers in the 75205 zip code were without power. 645,281 Oncor customers were affected by outages, according to the map.

To report an outage, residents can text OUT to 66267, call Oncor at 888-313-4747, use the MyOncor app, or click “Report an Outage” on the map, according to the Oncor Outage Map.

Multiple tree limbs were down in the area. A section of Mockingbird Lane near Highland Park Village was closed to traffic at 8:30 a.m.

We will update this post as more information becomes available.