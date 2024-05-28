Splash Season Is Back at the Holmes Aquatic Center

Four-year-old John David Morrison has been watching the Holmes Aquatic Center every day, asking his mom when the pool was going to open.

On Saturday, he was finally able to get in some splashing action. The Holmes Aquatic Center opened to the public on May 25, and will remain open through Labor Day. The center features a 50-meter pool, giant water slide, 3- and 1-meter diving boards, small splash pad, and a separate, shaded pool for younger children with an aerated fountain.

Open swim is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Senior swim is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday to Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The center’s inflatable obstacle course will be available on Wednesdays starting June 5. Swim team practice started May 28, but the team is still accepting members during the season, which continues through the end of June, UP recreation and aquatics coordinator Robert Coleman said.

“This is a very low-key swim league,” Coleman said. “It’s more like an introduction to competitive swimming. It’s a good starting point.”

Team members swim the width of the pool instead of the length, and coaches focus on making swim meets fun for competitors. Almost everyone, Coleman said, ends up getting a ribbon for something.

Nine-month-old Vivian Young plays in the splash pad at the Holmes Aquatic Center. PHOTO: Sarah Hodges

Swim team practice is from 7 to 7:50 a.m. Swimmers must be at least 5 years old and should be able to swim the width of the pool in freestyle and backstroke, Coleman said.

Sign-ups for swim lessons at the center’s Shark School are still available for children ages three and up. Students in the school are divided based on age and level. The aquatics center also offers a Baby Sharks parent and child program for younger swimmers.

Lauren Young brought her nine-month-old Vivian to play at the pool for the first time on May 25. The pair enjoyed the shaded baby pool and splash pad, and plan to return a lot during the season. “They’ve got a really nice set-up for moms with young kids,” Young said.

The price for single-day admission at the Holmes Aquatic Center is $8. Season pool passes for residents are $70, and for non-residents are $150. Click HERE to visit the center’s webpage, which has a link to purchase pool passes, and to sign up for swim lessons and swim team. Pool passes may also be purchased at the Holmes Aquatic Center during operating hours.