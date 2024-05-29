Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Alexandria Arnold as Ariel with friend Flounder played by Haylee Jorgensen. PHOTOS: Sarah Jayroe
Mermaid Out of Water Story Takes Grace Academy Actors to St. Mark’s

William Taylor

Little actors from Grace Academy brought a big show to the Decherd Hall stage at St. Mark’s School of Texas this spring.

With direction from music and drama teacher Vickie Smolek, choreography by Jamie Leneau, and music direction by Jaime Kackley, 37 Grace Academy elementary and middle school students took audiences to a magic kingdom under the sea.

Haylee Jorgensen as Flounder sings with the Mersisters, the princesses of the ocean.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. is based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories — one that inspired both the classic animated film, a hit Broadway production, and a live-action remake movie.

“At the heart of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. is a tale about finding confidence in your own voice and the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance,” said Sarah Jayroe, Grace Academy director of communications.

Student performers showed off their voices, bringing audiences to their feet with such musical favorites as “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.”

Grace Academy performed the show through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) and support from the community. Parents designed exquisite costumes, curated props, and created sets. St. Mark’s faculty and students ran the tech crew and enhanced the production with lighting, audio, and visual direction.

William Taylor

