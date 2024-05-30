Thursday, May 30, 2024

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 20-26

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ABDUCTED A/C

A burglar stole an air-conditioning unit from a man’s fenced yard at an unprovided time May 22 in the 5900 block of Waggoner Drive.

20 Monday

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a NorthPark Center retail store.

21 Tuesday

Reported around 10:57 p.m.: an injured person in the 4300 block of Cochran Chapel Road.

Issued around 9:14 p.m.: a criminal trespass warning to a Drake’s Hollywood unwelcome guest.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s jewelry, documents, rare coins, and safe from an apartment in the 6500 block of Bandera Avenue.

An aggressor hit a man multiple times with a closed fist at an unprovided time at a home in the 3900 block of Inwood Road.

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time at Lowe’s in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.

A license plate looter stole a man’s front license plate at an unprovided time in the Bluffs at Midway Hollow parking lot.

22 Wednesday

Around 2:36 p.m., an aggressor pointed a handgun at a man in the 6000 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A thief stole a man’s property around 4:45 p.m. from a home in the 6800 block of Greenwich Lane.

A burglar stole items from a woman’s vehicle then fled the scene at Primrose School of Park Cities at an unprovided time.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time at the Semones Family YMCA.

23 Thursday

A drunk driver was caught around 1:26 a.m. in the 10500 block of Midway Road.

A vehicle was towed around 3:10 p.m. from the 11200 block of Preston Road.

A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle at an unprovided time in the 6600 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

24 Friday

Around 9:02 a.m., a burglar rifled through a woman’s vehicle at Preston Center.

A burglar stole property from a woman’s home around 9:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Park Lane.

An unwelcome guest is “no longer welcome at location” at Preston Royal Village as of 4:55 p.m.

A man lost his firearm while riding on a motorcycle in the 10800 block of Preston Road.

25 Saturday 

Reported at an unprovided time: unauthorized use of a woman’s motor vehicle in a parking lot in the 5900 block of Sherry Lane.

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time at a NorthPark Center retail store.

26 Sunday

A woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle around 1:34 a.m. in the 7700 block of Forest Lane.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 10:03 p.m. at Drake’s Hollywood.

An abandoned vehicle was left blocking the street at an unprovided time in the 9600 block of Douglas Avenue.

Reported at an unprovided time: an abandoned vehicle at the intersection of West Northwest Highway and Midway Road.

A thief stole from a woman outdoors at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

A fraudster used a woman’s credit or debit card without permission at an unprovided time at NorthPark Center.

