Dallas Black Dance Theatre to Host Annual BIG Dance

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre is hosting its fifth-annual BIG Dance event on June 1 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center to celebrate 50 years of DBDT.

The event, themed “Motown Sound,” will bring glamour, music, and philanthropy wrapped into a vibrant dance party.

Tiffaney D. Hunter and Ebonie Hughey Jackson are the event chairs, and Erykah Badu is the honorary chair.

“As a proud Dallas native, former Booker T. Washington dance major, global visual and performance artist, and parent to two children who have flourished through Dallas Black Dance Academy, this event holds a special place in my heart,” Badu said. “I’m thrilled to serve as honorary chair for The BIG Dance 2024 and have the chance to celebrate the remarkable legacy of the academy.”

Jordan Kahn’s Manhattan Orchestra will lead timeless Motown tunes while guests dance in their “Motown sleek” attire.

“It’s great for girls night; it’s great if you want to come as a couple, or come by yourself because you’re not going to be alone because everybody’s going to be on the dance floor,” Hunter said. “Everybody’s going to be family.”

The event will also honor nine Presidential Scholars who were produced by the Dallas Black Dance Academy.

The event will start at 8 p.m., with a VIP pre-event dinner at 6:30 p.m.

“It’s different from other events because it’s not like you’re not going to come in and sit at a gala,” Hunter said. “It’s a party, a dance party.”

Event tickets will be sold online prior to the event and at the door. Childcare is also available at the Arts District J.W. Marriott hotel for $50.