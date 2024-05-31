Friday, May 31, 2024

Sharon Jones, Jonathan Norton, Brad Jones, Scott Hanson, Wilson Jones, Coleman Jones, Amy Norton, Madeleine Norton, and Tommy Stewart. PHOTOS: Ronnie Mosley
Sky Ranch Benefactor Mack Pogue Remembered, Honored by Orphan Outreach

After a 2006 fire destroyed the main ministry building at the Sky Ranch in Van, Mack Pogue helped the camp rebuild.

The late Dallas real estate mogul and philanthropist, who died on Jan. 30 at 89, also used his foundation to fund camp scholarships for needy children and support the growth of the Christian ministry with locations in East Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

Mike Douris and Blair Pogue

“Mack’s unwavering support helped close the gap for capital improvements to reach more youth and families to know and follow Christ,” said Linda S. Paulk, Sky Ranch president and CEO.

For that work and more, North Texas-based Orphan Outreach honored Pogue, his family, and the Pogue Family Foundation on May 2 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas with the Mike Douris Children’s Hope Award.

The Pogues also support such causes as pediatric cancer and Alzheimer’s research at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Children’s Medical Center of Dallas, and ministry programs for the orphaned and vulnerable across all nine countries served by Orphan Outreach.

“They have modeled the concept of ‘to those whom much has been given much is required’ with generosity and humility,” Mike Douris, Orphan Outreach president emeritus, said.

Brad and Sharon Jones chaired the Children’s Hope Dinner, which featured former NFL coach Tony Dungy and raised more than $700,000. 

William Taylor

