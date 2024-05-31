Walnut Hill HOA Advises to Report Suspicious Activity Amid Power Outages

Many residents in the Walnut Hill neighborhood — and other areas of North Dallas — remain without power following Tuesday morning’s storm and high winds.

With these outages, the Walnut Hill Homeowners Association encourages residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and report it to Enhanced Neighborhood Patrol (ENP) and Dallas police.

“This may include something as simple as vehicles repeatedly driving slowly and/or repeatedly down streets without power,” HOA president Shelby Spak wrote in an email to residents. “Our crime watch VP is working with our ENP and VIP teams to increase our neighborhood surveillance.”

She also encourages residents to pay for ENP surveillance to get as much surveillance time of the neighborhood as possible.