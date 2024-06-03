Park Cities Crime Reports May 27-June 2

PHOTO: Sarah Hodges

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CHICKEN ANYONE?

The thief who stole cash from Bubba’s in the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue before 7:47 p.m. on June 2 may end up with more chicken than they bargained for. Bubba’s is on the menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the University Park jail.

UNIVERSITY PARK

27 Monday

Officers responded to a report of assault at The Lumen in the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue at 6:29 p.m., but the victim refused to cooperate in the investigation.

28 Tuesday

A bumbling burglar set off an alarm when they broke a window before 12:54 a.m. attempting to burglarize a business on Rosedale Avenue.

Prior to 7:13 a.m., a criminal stole an Apple desktop computer from a home on Potomac Avenue.

Reported in the 3400 block of Stanford Avenue: A fraudster stole between $2,500 and $30,000 from a woman before 4:35 p.m.

Reported stolen at 4:52 p.m.: A Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun from a Toyota Land Cruiser owned by a resident of Shenandoah Avenue.

29 Wednesday

A thief found easy pickings on the sidewalk outside a home on Marquette Street. Reported stolen at 12:46 p.m.: a vacuum, curtains, a wooden custom bench, a large vanity 3-foot mirror, and copper-bottom cookware.

Reported at 2:13 p.m. Credit card abuse and burglary of a motor vehicle in the 3200 block of Villanova Drive.

30 Thursday

PHOTO: Unsplash

Police made a traffic stop, then arrested a woman accused of driving while intoxicated, violating open container laws, and evading arrest at 1:10 a.m. in the 4000 block of Lovers Lane.

A backyard bandit stole a black folding Pedego electric bike before 1:35 p.m. from the garage of a residence on Villanova Drive.

31 Friday

How easy was it for a thief to get into a Lexus GX parked on Northwest Highway and steal a wallet, cash, five credit cards, photographs, a driver’s license and a Target gift card? Reported at 7:45 p.m.: The Lexus was left unlocked.

1 Saturday

Reported at 1:39 p.m.: A thief broke into a BMW in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive.

HIGHLAND PARK

27 Monday

Police arrested a man accused of driving while intoxicated at 12:15 a.m. in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive.

29 Wednesday

Reported at 8:18 p.m.: A fraudster tried unsuccessfully to link the credit card of an au pair in the 3400 block of Cornell Avenue to a payment service.

Police arrested a man on a warrant at 6 p.m. in the 3900 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

31 Friday

A porch pirate took multiple packages containing two iPad minis and two designer bags from China before 10:32 a.m. from an apartment in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

Reported at 12:09 p.m.: A Trek Marlin 5 bicycle was stolen from a bike rack on May 17 in the 3600 block of Cornell Avenue.

1 Saturday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A woman lost control of her Porsche Cayenne in the rain and crashed into the bridge at 4000 Armstrong Avenue before 3:20 p.m.

2 Sunday

Reported at 12:49 p.m.: A brazen burglar stole a Chevrolet Silverado and the Beretta 9 mm pistol in it from the 4200 block of Westway Avenue.

Police arrested a man accused of driving while intoxicated at 3:26 a.m. in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane.